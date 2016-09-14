DAR creates, touts Constitution displays

In a tradition started 60 years ago, the Don Jose Verdugo Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution has promoted the observance of Constitution Week.

This year, members of the local chapter have been creating displays at the La Cañada Flintridge, Montrose and La Crescenta Libraries to encourage citizens to reflect on this country's heritage of freedom.

"The signing of the Constitution is one of America's greatest events and the foundation of this country, both of which are often forgotten. I encourage everyone to visit one of the local displays," stated Caroline Craven, the newly installed chapter regent. She also suggests community members post photos on social media using #constitutionweek to help build awareness of Constitution Week.

In 1955, the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17 through 23 annually to be dedicated to observe Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.dar.org or contact the Don José Verdugo Chapter at (818) 249-5472.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci