Students capture Italian Catholic Federation awards from organization’s branch at St. Bede

Jul 03, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Kailey Cullen, a student at St. Bede School, accepts a certificate as one of two winners of the Father Lawrence Essay Award Program from Italian Catholic Federation Branch 374 President Jack DeZell at a June meeting of the organization. (Courtesy of Al Restivo)

Two St. Bede School students captured the annual Father Lawrence Essay Award while a recent La Cañada High School graduate was given a scholarship from Branch 374 of the Italian Catholic Federation, which meets at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church.

Essay award winners Kailey Cullen and Lisa Urquiza were among seventh- and eighth-grade students who submitted works on the value of their Catholic education. Along with the essays, contest participants were asked to document evidence of their community service involvements.

The award is named after the late Father Lawrence Signey, who was popular with students at the Catholic elementary (K-8) school in La Cañada.

Elizabeth Gonzales was recently awarded the Italian Catholic Federation Scholarship, Above, she holds the certificate, surrounded by her brother Alex, sister Abigail, ICF Branch 374 President Jack DeZell and parents Drs. Gabriel and Joanna Gonzalez. (Courtesy of Al Restivo)

Elizabeth Gonzales, a member of La Cañada High School Class of 2018 who plans to attend California Lutheran University, accepted an Italian Catholic Federation Scholarship, one of several provided by the ICF at branches around the nation.

Gonzales, who enjoys filmmaking and writing, intends to major in computer sciences during her college career. Before attending La Cañada High, she went to Palm Crest Elementary School.

ICF Branch 374 president Jack DeZell presented the essay awards and scholarship during a recent meeting of the organization.

