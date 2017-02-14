Lanterman looks to recreate 1917 with its Ragtime Tea Dance

Syncopated sounds provided by musicians Ian Whitcomb and Sheila Murphy-Nelson will fill the ballroom at Lanterman House on Sunday, March 12, when the museum's foundation hosts its annual Ragtime Tea Dance.

The event is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m., with the first hour set aside for a dance class taught by Regine Whitcomb and Christopher Miller. A full afternoon tea will be served.

To maintain the ambiance of the year 1917, it's suggested that guests arrive dressed in historical attire from the period, if they have it available.

"Attire ranges from vintage pieces to clever reproductions of period dress," said Melissa Patton, the museum's director.

Alternatively, women attendees may wear a loose-fitting blouse and ankle-length skirt, while a suit and tie is appropriate for men.

Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada. Admission to the event includes the dance class, dancing, tea and tours of Lanterman House. Tickets are $50 per person, and checks can be made out to "Lanterman Foundation" and mailed to the museum. Tickets can also be purchased online at lantermanfoundation.org/1918. For more information call (818) 790-1421.

