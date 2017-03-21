Times Community News La Cañada Valley Sun Community

'Club LC' fundraiser will support La Cañada High musicians

Club LC, the annual fundraiser held in support of the La Cañada High School Jazz Band and Chamber Singers, is scheduled this year for 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and will be held at La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd.

The evening will include live music — including big band instrumentals and vocal standards performed by students — as well as dancing. A light dinner catered by Columbo's will be served up to guests.

Admission is $50 for adults and $25 for students. Sponsorships are available for $250 and include two adult tickets, reserved parking, 2 Club LC mocktails in souvenir glasses, event recognition, and early admission (6:30 pm). Tickets must be purchased in advance, to be held at the will call table. For tickets, contact Mikaho Hara at lchsmpa@gmail.com or order online at www.lchsmusic.org. Questions about Club LC can be directed to Sue Wright at wrightsue@sbcglobal.net.

