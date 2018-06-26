On the Scouting Trail: Jack Weirick achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Troop 507, which meets at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, is a “High Adventure” troop known for its many outdoor activities. Weirick, who learned to love backpacking during his Scouting career, will this summer travel to Iceland to complete a 60-mile, seven-day trek of the Laugavegur trail. He completed a 100-mile trek in Wyoming’s Wind River Wilderness two years ago.