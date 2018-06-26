On the Scouting Trail: Jack Weirick achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Recent La Cañada High School graduate Jack Weirick, a member of Boy Scout Troop 507, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the culmination of his 12th year of Scouting.
Troop 507, which meets at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, is a “High Adventure” troop known for its many outdoor activities. Weirick, who learned to love backpacking during his Scouting career, will this summer travel to Iceland to complete a 60-mile, seven-day trek of the Laugavegur trail. He completed a 100-mile trek in Wyoming’s Wind River Wilderness two years ago.
For his Eagle project, Weirick refurbished outdoor furniture on the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital campus.
Weirick will attend the University of Denver in the fall.