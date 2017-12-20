On the Scouting Trail: La Cañada Scout gifts City of Hope through his Eagle project

The City of Hope in Duarte was gifted over the weekend with packages especially designed to lift the spirits of teenage and preteen cancer patients and to reward them as they complete treatment milestones.

More than $5,000 was raised to deliver packages containing items ranging from gift cards to art supplies, all geared to appeal to the young patients.

The donations were courtesy of the efforts of La Cañada Boy Scout Robbie Louk, a member of Troop 398, sponsored by the local Church of Latter-day Saints. For his Eagle project, Louk wrote letters seeking donations to the cause, “Project Hope for the Holidays,” and his fellow Scouts rallied to support the drive.

More than 150 individual bags containing the gifts were delivered Saturday to City of Hope where they were accepted by Linda Perez, a fundraising coordinator for the renowned cancer treatment center. They were then placed in rolling wagons to ferry into the facility.

“One of the most rewarding experiences in my life was wheeling those gifts in that wagon up to the fourth floor of that hospital,” Louk stated in a news release. “It was a great feeling.”

Earlier in the year, Louk, 16, organized a “Shootout Cancer” fundraiser with the La Cañada High School boys’ water polo team that brought in more than $1,000 in donations for the City of Hope.

