Cub Scouts plant tree on La Cañada trail to mark Arbor Day

A popular trail in La Cañada known as Horse Lane gained a new source of shade and summer color near its entrance on April 28 when Cub Scouts from Den 2, Pack 507 at St. Bede School held an afternoon tree-planting ceremony to celebrate Arbor Day.

The youngsters, who were guided in the project by the nonprofit La Cañada Valley Beautiful, raised the funds necessary to purchase a crape myrtle — which they nicknamed “Arby” — for the project.

Den mother Krista Smith gave opening remarks at the ceremony, bringing the scouts’ attention to the significance of their endeavor. After the tree was planted, La Cañada Valley Beautiful member Carolyn Hanna thanked the boys for their work.

The newly-enhanced trail lies immediately east of the school the Cub Scouts attend and across Foothill Boulevard from St. Francis High School.

