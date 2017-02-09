Potential Sister Cities enthusiastic

On Tuesday, Vicki Schwartz, president of the La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn., updated the City Council on the organization's search for an international partner city for La Cañada and hinted at some exciting new cultural opportunities and exchanges that could be on the horizon.

Letters of introduction and requests to partner have officially been sent to four European communities — Bad Homburg and Oberursel, both in Germany, and the Spanish cities of Donostia-San Sebastian and Villanueva de La Cañada.

So far, Schwartz said, both Spanish cities have been avid in reaching out to her about their hopes for future partnership. San Sebastian city officials hope to "meet" their La Cañada counterparts in an upcoming video conference later this month, while an international relations group representing Villaneuva de La Cañada is already sketching out an exchange program.

"I have been emailing their president of international relations and planning for a student exchange this summer," Schwartz told council members. "They're on board and would like to exchange four students … with four of our high school students."

For more information on the La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn., including how to become a member, visit lcfsistercities.org online or email lcfsistercities@gmail.com.

Sara Cardine

