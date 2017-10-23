The Valley Line: ‘Bet on the Sisters’ just one of the contests at Johansing tournament for FSHA scholarships

It was a beautiful October day, when nearly 100 golfers gathered to participate in the 43rd annual Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Harry G. Johansing Scholarship Fund golf tournament and dinner.

The event, held at Oakmont Country Club on Oct. 16, raised over $50,000 toward funding the Harry G. Johansing Scholarship fund established in 1974.

There were plenty of side bets among the golfers as well as on-course games such as “Hit the Heart” and “Hole in One Car Give Away” to keep things interesting.

The very popular “Bet on the Sisters” putting contest with several of the Flintridge Sacred Heart golfing sisters added to the spectator fun. Sr. Donna Marie Nicholas took the top award. Competing against her were Sisters Mary Therese Perez and Patricia Ann Smith.

Following the tournament play, golfers, friends and families of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy enjoyed cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres and a prime rib dinner.

Giving an eloquent speech at the dinner was Amanda Ramirez, a current Johansing Scholar and junior, who spoke about how the scholarship has positively affected her life.

The tournament’s first-place team included Kevin Danni, Gino McAloon, Ryan Bowne and Bret Mersola; second place went to James Fetters, David Katz, Mike Burke and Peter Soaks. Third-place winners were Imad Asmar, Tim Lawlor and Tim Noone.

A live auction and scholarship paddle challenge added to the coffers of this scholarship endowment that to date has raised $1.84 million to help deserving students with their tuition costs.

This year the school’s board set the amount of need-based tuition assistance at an unprecedented $925,000. Approximately 100 current students are receiving need-based aid this academic year.

Jim Spina, chairman of the event, said, “Today marks the anniversary of this wonderful event that we celebrate our community, camaraderie and commitment to this wonderful school. Many hands have played a part in preparing for this day and we are most grateful to all for the sharing of their time, talent and treasure.”

During the program, Sr. Carolyn McCormack, president of the academy, said, “We are so happy to report that Harry’s first effort has multiplied remarkably over the years — what an amazing accomplishment!”

Serving with Spina and McCormack on the event’s committee were Bob Altman, Jimmy Christodoulelis, Chris Condit, Tim Doud, David Katz, Dennis Maguire, Karen Maguire, Bill Miller, Robyn Gianotta Moss, John Rasic, Linda Rasic, Mike Smith, Jamie Sullivan, John Webster, Peter Zarifes, Brigitta Carlsson, Michele Cole and Sr. Celeste Botello.

The only thing telling me that it is autumn are the faux colored leaves that decorate my wrought-iron gate and the wreath at my door. Certainly the hot weather isn’t giving us a clue about the season.

I’ve been calling friends on the East Coast so they can tell me how stunningly gorgeous the leaves have been in their neck of the woods.

I also have a friend who is taking a Danube River cruise in a couple of days, and she is thrilled to know that the weather is in the 50s. She has gotten so much joy from packing cool weather cashmere sweaters and even rain boots, just in case.

