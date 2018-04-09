The Valley Line: ‘Floaters’ convene at Community Center for their most recent happy hour

Maureen Bond, executive director of Community Center, greeted guests to the Chevy Chase Drive facility when they arrived March 23 to have fun at the monthly Happy Hour of La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn.
It was a delightful gathering to exchange neighborhood news, talk about next year's Rose Parade float and of course still celebrate the award-winning float "Panda-Monium" that pleased the crowd and won an award at this year's parade.
People attending the mixer brought along a wide array of hors d'oeuvres to share. There were cookies and other sweet munchies, too.
Among those having fun were Art Johnson, Pat and Otis Hutchins, Bob Wallace, Mike Davitt, Lynne and Joe Thompson, Jeff Hemphill, Nancy and Mike Leininger, Harriet Hammons, Ann Neilson, Daryal and Mary Gant, Frank and Jenny Pass, Bobbie and Clyde Hemphill, Chuck Terhune, David Moffet, Lorie MacKenzie, Nancy and John Wolhaupter, Pam Wiedenbeck, Dorothy Rubine, Pam Foltyn, Larry Andreason, Eremita Miranda, Cathy and Pete Palermo, Brenda and Len Pieroni, Bill and Brett Pounders, Barbie Eland, Cindy Crane, Barbara and Jack Dawson, Dee and Fraser Draper, Richard Grippi, Jennifer and Steven Hronek, and Sara Cardine.
***
Exciting news about a gala that's just around the corner: the YMCA of the Foothills will be celebrating its 60th anniversary celebration on May 19. The YMCA team is planning a fabulous evening to be held at the home of Sandy and Mike Kobeissi.
There will be special guests, music, drinks and party hors d'oeuvres. Oh yes, I'm also told that valet parking will be provided.
Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved by calling Joanne Pingry at the YMCA at (818) 583-4731 or online at jpingry@ymcafoothills.org.
JANE NAPIER NEELY covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.