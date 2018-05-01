The Valley Line: Showcase House and L.A. Children’s Chorus galas held, La Canada ‘floaters’ hold bingo fundraiser

It is benefit season, and gala events are running into each other — fun but busy!
On Friday, April 20, the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts of Design opened with a gala party that began with a tour of the 54th Showcase House. Stunning, edgy and contemporary decor was used in a historic Mediterranean estate designed by Reginald Johnson and built in 1915.
Welcoming the formally dressed guests to "Premiere Night" were Marilyn Anderson, president of PSHA and Vikki Sung, benefit chair.
It was a beautiful spring evening when the 200 guests strolled the grounds of this lovely home. After sipping champagne in the gardens and later chatting with the designers of the different rooms, guests then gathered at the Westin Pasadena Hotel for cocktails, dinner and dancing.
The theme of the evening was "The Rat Pack," and guests sipped '60s era cocktails as pianist and singer Anthony Concepcion sang songs made famous by such Rat Pack singers as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
Linda Zimmer and LCF resident Hilda Hacobian were the expert party planners.
Marilyn Anderson, president of the group, said, "We encourage everyone to attend this year's Showcase House … because our organization has begun the process of reevaluating options to our annual Showcase House.
"Since the Showcase House started in 1964, it has become one of the oldest, largest and most successful house and garden tours in the country. But our world has changed enormously in the past 54 years, and it is imperative that our group change along with it.
"This year, PSHA turns 70. While the organization's future and an annual fundraiser are assured in 2019 we will be looking at a different Pasadena Showcase House of Design format. We join many nonprofits in examining the most efficient way to support our programs. You could say the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is doing some 'remodeling' of its own," Anderson concluded with a smile.
The Showcase House is open to the public until May 20. Visit pasadenashowcase.org for ticket information.
* * *
It was a night of song on April 11, when the Los Angeles Children's Chorus honored artistic director Anne Tomlinson at its Gala Bel Canto held at Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.
Nearly 300 guests attended the event, which raised a record-breaking $320,000 for the organization's artistic and scholarship programs.
The evening honoring Tomlinson's 22-year tenure featured emotional musical tributes by 200 singers from five LACC ensembles, as well as a three-course dinner, fine wines and a live auction.
John Horn, host of KPCC's "The Frame," was master of ceremonies and Los Angeles Master Chorale artistic director Grant Gershon presented LACC's "Bel Canto Award" to Tomlinson.
Foothill area choristers who are members of the chorus include Reese Artura, Ella Cannon, Nitya Chaela, Sophie Chiu, Jacob Cho, Rachel DeMerit Leigh Epstein, Anika Erickson, Sophi Gilbert, Clara Henriod, Tessa Henriod, Sara Hightower, Clara Kakuk, David Kakuk, Katherine Olsen, Tara Parsa, Shelby Perez, Allison Rayer, Liv Ryssdal, Soren Ryssdal, Ese Salzman, Matilda Scott, Amelia Seropian and Connor SooHoo.
LCF residents who are members of the Chorus board of directors include Ed Nowak, president, Elizabeth Grossman and Kai Ryssdal.
***
On Friday, April 28, the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. held its annual Bingo Night. In anticipation of the upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebration, the dinner served that night was a Mexican feast.
A crowd of nearly 100 players got right down to the business of playing bingo, hoping their magic numbers would appear.
It was a very fun night, with community members and their guests gathering for friendship and the ever-popular game of bingo in order to raise funds for the city's float "Tree Frog Night," that will roll down Colorado Boulevard next New Year's day.
It was also a preview of the association's first ever "Mother's Day Weekend Flower Sale" coming up on May 11 and 12. For more information about ordering flowers for "Mom," visit lcftra.org.
JANE NAPIER NEELY covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.