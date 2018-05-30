The Valley Line: USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Child Educational Center get boosts from supporters this month

The May gray day that turned into a drizzle didn’t interfere with the high spirits of 145 golfers who took their “sticks” to Oakmont Country Club for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s 27th annual golf tournament.
After their day of competition, the golfers and guests gathered in the clubhouse to rehash their game, talk about their best shots and savor the fun they had while helping to raise more than $300,000 for the hospital.
Tina Marie Ito and John Taylor chaired the event, which is an annual major fundraiser for the hospital.
Keith Hobbs, the hospital’s chief executive, welcomed the golfers and guests when they were seated for dinner. Sue Wilder, president of the USC Verdugo Hills Foundation board of directors, also took to the podium to welcome and thanked guests for their support.
Hobbs spoke about the accomplishments of the hospital and showed a film about its new neonatal ward.
A special speaker for the evening was La Cañada Flintridge City Councilman Jon Curtis, who told of his experience at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital emergency room and subsequent transfer to USC Keck Medical Center due to a sudden, very serious illness.
A highlight of the evening was a fast-paced live auction of an African safari, an eight-day European river cruise and many other coveted opportunities.
***
For nearly 600 people, May 19 was a banner day of fun and music when the Child Educational Center (CEC) in La Cañada Flintridge held its second annual Family Music Festival and online auction. More than $65,000 was raised in support of CEC’s unique nature and play-based early childhood care and education programs.
There was something for everyone as moms, dads and grandparents introduced their kids to the Kidspace Discovery Dome Planetarium, face painting, arts and crafts, a Once Upon a Time book fair and a variety of games. There was a wide variety of food and drink to nosh and sip on while stopping to enjoy it all.
Just some of the musical groups entertaining the crowd were Sing with Sylvie, the Hollow Trees and Rhythm Child.
Highlights of the online auction included a week at a Paris apartment overlooking Notre Dame, four nights and five days at the Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. There were also dozens of restaurant certificates, exclusive tours of the Walt Disney Studios, and numerous family-friendly and child-centered items auctioned off to happy bidders.