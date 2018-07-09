The Valley Line: Club wrangles members into the Saddle & Sirloin Club for annual summer party

Of course the date for the La Cañada Kiwanis Club’s annual summer party was set way in advance so there was no way of knowing that when the day arrived it would be in the middle of one of our worst heatwaves in recent memory, one that set records in the Southland.
It was a brave bunch of Kiwanians that turned out Sunday wearing their best cowboy/cowgirl duds for the festivities, which were held at the exclusive Saddle & Sirloin Club where Woody Walker is president.
The club was established in 1926 and is a private men’s equestrian club located near Griffith Park.
Terry Walker, the Kiwanis club’s social chair and mayor of our city, arranged the party.
Party guests gathered in a shady area of the club where the long tables were decorated with red-and-white checkered tablecloths adorned with sunflower and daisy flower arrangements held in mason jars — just perfect for a Western-style barbecue.
And quite a barbecue it was! The hoe-down vittles were prepared by Miguel Gomez, head chef and owner of Dearmore BBQ, a Santa Maria style barbecue. With much bravado Miguel cooked up tri-tip and chicken and other fixings that go with the succulent meat. The meal ended with delicious homemade apple pie.
Tending the bar alongside Woody Walker was Mike Leininger. Providing great country western music was Doug Houston’s Rock’N’Country band. Some of the guests who decided that working up a bit of a glow would be just fine started line dancing. Needless to say, a good time was had by all, even though it was hotter than Hades.
Among the partygoers were Chuck Terhune, Kiwanis president; Pat Anderson, Howard and Rhoda Baker, Maureen Bond, Carl and Irene Christensen, Diane Della Valle, Fraser and Dee Draper, Jim and Tad Edwards, Mary Gant, Harriet Hammons, Clyde and Bobbie Hemphill with their son Jeff; Stewart and Gloria Lee, Mike and Nancy Leininger and their guests, Lynn and Sallie Fasnacht.
More having fun were Pat and Pamela Liddell, Pete and Cathy Palermo, Terry and Tim Piasky with their son Jacob and mother Ellen Piasky; Bill Scherkey, Jim and Gigi Schlueter, Bob Wallace, Ellie Wildermuth, with guests Kevin and Debbie McCartney and Wes and Jennifer Seastrom.