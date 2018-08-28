The Valley Line: ‘Hot Havana Night’ gala honors pair of key American Cancer Society supporters

A private home in La Cañada Flintridge was the setting Saturday, Aug. 25, for the American Cancer Society San Gabriel Valley Hope Gala themed “Hot Havana Night.”
Event chair for the well-attended party was Sindee Riboli. Honored by the organization were Liz Rusnak Arizmendi and Dr. Richard Friedman.
The Nina Lares Band brought the music to entertain the guests. Celebrity hosts invited to participate included Cameron Mathison, Wendy Burch, Shawn King, retired Judge Lance Ito and his wife, former L.A. County police chief Margaret “Peggy” York. Live and silent auctions are always a big draw at these gala events and Saturday night’s attendees could find many things to bid on, including vacation packages, art, jewelry, memorabilia and other unique items.
The American Cancer Society reminds everyone that supporting their mission saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures and fighting back against cancer.
***
The Oakmont League had what they call their In and Out Party. It is held before the new club season starts and is designed to honor the outgoing officers and welcoming those stepping into official roles.
This year the party was held at the home of Lydia Trout, immediate past president.
Incoming president Allison Weir was wearing many hats that evening, as she was co-chair of the event, along with Lydia. She was also prepping the food and making sure all the essential things were in order. When this group of women and their significant others get together they always have a good time.
It was a lovely evening on the patio for this late summer party. The menu was hearty Italian prepared by Oakmont members. I understand that Nina Micelli Ratliff, a fabulous Italian cook who was taught by her mother and all the aunties, prepared amazing antipasta.
The feast, prepared by other Oakmont members, included lasagna, meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells with Italian sausage, Italian sausages with sauteed peppers and onions, Italian tossed green salad and, of course, hot garlic bread.
And if that main menu didn’t fill you up, there were a Midori cheesecake, lemon cupcakes and chocolate chip bundt cake for dessert.
The Oakmont League will begin its new club year in mid-September with lots of activities and philanthropic programs for its members.
Among Oakmont members and guests in attendance were Cathy and Alan Steel, Pam and Ian Spiszman, Allison and Peter Weir, Donna and Frank Sauer, Nina and Larry Ratliff, Judy and Joe Mendicina, Shauna and Ken Lehmann, Jackie and Phil Kubel, Lydia and Brook Trout, Sharon Swinford, Chloe Ross, Liz Reed, Mary Kay Prather, Fernanda Genthon, Carol Eldred, Julie Budimir and Mary Broerman.
***
Get ready for the Ahmanson Theatre’s production of “Ain’t too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Music of my past was recreated right in front of my eyes in this production of the story of the incomparable Motown group.
The opening night crowd was electric and included the last surviving member of the original Temptations, Otis Williams. He was given a standing ovation when he was introduced to the audience. Also taking bows were Motown record label founder Berry Gordy and Mary Wilson, one of original members of the Supremes.
I was sitting in a row behind one of my favorite music men, John Legend. He was certainly enjoying this production and at times could barely sit still as he was feeling the beat of the soulful music being performed on stage.
This stage production is so much fun and would be a treat for all theatergoers, Temptations fans and Motown sound aficionados.
JANE NAPIER NEELY covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.