The Valley Line: Water theme of latest Sturt Haaga exhibit; teens embark on 16-month Les Fleurettes program

About 200 guests turned out Sunday for a special event in Descanso Gardens, the opening of its latest art exhibit, “La Reina de Los Ángeles,” in the Sturt Haaga Gallery. Following the reception, guests enjoyed an al fresco screening of the 1974 film “Chinatown.”
Curated by artist Debra Scacco, the exhibit explores the relationship that Los Angeles has with its water source. The story is told through works created by artists Judy Baca, Andrew Bird, Lauren Bon and the Metabolic Studio, Tom Carroll (Tom Explores Los Angeles), Carolina Caycedo, Mercedes Dorame, Nicholas Hummingbird, Galia Linn, Blue McRight, Diego Palacios, Michael Parker, Emma Robbins, Kerry Tribe and Devon Tsuno.
As a part of the exhibition, there are artworks displayed throughout the Gardens. The exhibition includes original sections of Zanja Madre (Mother Ditch), the original aqueduct that brought water from the Los Angeles River to El Pueblo de Los Ángeles from approximately 1781 through 1904. The piece on display is dated circa 1877, and is on loan from Lauren Bon and the Metabolic Studio.
“I am excited to address this topic in the context of Descanso Gardens,” Scacco said. “Not only are the grounds and gallery exquisite, but Descanso as a site could not exist without a complex water infrastructure. The opportunity to discuss water in the framework of a public garden elevates the conversation and highlights our urgent need for a deeper understanding of the topic. The work in this exhibition is extremely powerful and will generate a conversation I am grateful to have with a broad audience.”
The exhibit is open for public viewing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Jan. 13.
***
La Cañada Thursday Club’s new class of Les Fleurettes debutante provisionals gathered Sept. 9 at the Woodleigh Lane clubhouse for their first meeting. The event was a joyful one as the excitement of their coming year unfolded.
After the business part of the meeting, the 19 provisionals fulfilled part of their personal development requirements by arranging fragrant bouquets of flowers.
The Thursday Club debutante program is a 16-month program that welcomes girls who are in their junior year of high school. The program encompasses cultural experience, community service, charitable activities and personal development instruction. It all culminates with a beautiful black-tie “Bal Blanc de Noel” each December, when those who complete the enrichment lessons are introduced to society. The 19 provisionals who started the program this month will make their formal bows in December 2019.
To learn more about the Thursday Club debutante program, contact Jari Faulkner at jarifaulkner@sbcglobal.netor, or Jeanie Kay at Jeaniesk@aol.com.
***
I think we are experiencing a lull before the storm because things have been somewhat quiet around here. Once everything’s in full swing at all our schools and our social clubs begin their season, many events and philanthropic activity will surely follow. If you are handling press for a local organization this club year, be sure to reach out to me so I can share your news here. I’d love to hear from you!