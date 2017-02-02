Women's Council to host talk on memory loss

Tips on how to communicate with a loved one who has memory loss will be the topic of an upcoming luncheon planned by the Women's Council of USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Fourth Floor Council Rooms at the hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the presentation at noon. The featured speakers are Susan Howland and Becky Happach.

Cost to attend is $15. For more information call (818) 952-2226.

