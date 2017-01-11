Nominees for Les Tupper awards sought

The nomination period for this year's Les Tupper community service awards has opened, according to the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council, which has overseen the program since 1969. There are four categories: individual service, student sesrvice, organization service and special service awards.

Criteria for nominees include a "long-term and broad-based involvement in community services," according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Coordinating Council. "Nominations cover the areas of education, youth activities, cultural pursuits, religious, business and civic or social services. Qualifications should include demonstrated leadership qualities and roles that bring positive recognition to themselves and to our community."

More information and nomination forms can be found online at lcfcc.info. Nominations should be submitted by mail to LCF Coordinating Council, P.O. Box 264, LCF, 91012, or by email to bgelhaar@charter.net. Nomination forms are also available at City Hall, 1327 Foothill Blvd.; LCF Chamber of Commerce, 4529 Angeles Crest Hwy and the La Cañada public library, 4545 Oakwood Ave. The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, Feb. 10.

The awards ceremony will be held at 7p.m. on Monday, April 10, in von Karman Auditorium at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

