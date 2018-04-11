City, Trails Council and Junior Webelos undertake community service project in Cherry Canyon

Having recognized adverse effects on Cherry Canyon where apparent off-trail usage has taken place, the city of La Cañada Flintridge and the LCF Trails Council combined efforts and held a community service project on April 7.
Junior Webelos Pack #515 led the work in staking eight signs throughout the popular park in the hills above Descanso Gardens, reminding visitors to stay on the marked trails.
"Our community has worked hard to keep our trails safe for everyone. Having our younger residents take ownership and get involved is great to see," stated Caroline Craven, president of the LCF Trails Council, in a news release issued following the hike. "Thank you to everyone in La Cañada Flintridge for your efforts to respect our 23 miles of trails and the nature surrounding them. We have protected them for over 40 years and would like to keep them for generations to come."
The next Trails Day is set for April 21 and will feature a 12-mile hike starting from the Winery Channel Trailhead at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit lcftrails.org.
