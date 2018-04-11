City, Trails Council and Junior Webelos undertake community service project in Cherry Canyon

"Our community has worked hard to keep our trails safe for everyone. Having our younger residents take ownership and get involved is great to see," stated Caroline Craven, president of the LCF Trails Council, in a news release issued following the hike. "Thank you to everyone in La Cañada Flintridge for your efforts to respect our 23 miles of trails and the nature surrounding them. We have protected them for over 40 years and would like to keep them for generations to come."