Mayor’s Trophy goes to woman who won her first blue ribbon at Flintridge Riding Club as a child in 1965

Equestrian Lisa Carman won the Flintridge Riding Club Medal Final on Saturday during the Autumn Classic Horse Show held at the historic facility. In addition to the medal, the win earned Carman the La Cañada Flintridge Mayor’s Perpetual Trophy for outstanding performance.
Carman, who trains with Meredith Bullock of Toyon Farm in Thousand Oaks, captured the win astride her champion horse, Fleeting Look.
Presenting the Mayor’s Trophy on behalf of the city was Mayor Pro Tem Leonard Pieroni III, Councilman Greg Brown and Brenda Pieroni.
“I received my very first blue ribbon at a [Flintridge Riding Club] horse show in 1965,” Carman stated in a news release issued by the club this week. “I was competing in a ‘10 years old and under’ event. Flintridge is a very special place.”
The mayor’s trophy was designed and donated by a La Cañada merchant, Sue Stranger, and has been awarded during the local riding club’s Medal Final since 2012.
Funds raised during the Flintridge Autumn Classic are earmarked for the nonprofit California Professional Horsemen’s Assn. and its charitable endeavors, including offering college scholarships to students who take part in equestrian activities.