High school juniors in La Cañada invited to apply for the 2019 Miss LCF Royal Court

Court members participate in a variety of activities on behalf of the Chamber throughout their year on the court and receive scholarships at the conclusion of their service. Public speaking ability, poise, academic achievement, youth leadership and involvement in the community at large and in the individual applicant’s school are considered during the interview stage, which begins the second week of November. Finalists will be invited to appear at the Dec. 7 Festival in Lights at Memorial Park, where the 2019 Royal Court will be announced. The coronation of the new Miss La Cañada Flintridge will take place during the chamber’s annual installation dinner on Jan. 17.