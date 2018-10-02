High school juniors in La Cañada invited to apply for the 2019 Miss LCF Royal Court

High school juniors living within the 91011 ZIP Code who have an interest in serving on the 2019 Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court are invited to fill out applications available online now at lacanadaflintridge.com.
Potential applicants can also find forms by visiting the offices of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, 4529 Angeles Crest Highway, Suite 102; by emailing exec@lacanadaflintridge.com, or via the chamber’s Facebook page.
Court members participate in a variety of activities on behalf of the Chamber throughout their year on the court and receive scholarships at the conclusion of their service. Public speaking ability, poise, academic achievement, youth leadership and involvement in the community at large and in the individual applicant’s school are considered during the interview stage, which begins the second week of November. Finalists will be invited to appear at the Dec. 7 Festival in Lights at Memorial Park, where the 2019 Royal Court will be announced. The coronation of the new Miss La Cañada Flintridge will take place during the chamber’s annual installation dinner on Jan. 17.
The 2018 court includes Miss La Cañada Flintridge Hazel Valentine, a La Cañada High student; Megan Andrews, LCHS; Courtney Johnson, Flintridge Preparatory School, Rucha Kadam, LCHS and Julia Powers, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy. One of them, Rucha Kadam, received exciting news this week when she was named to the 2019 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court.
To learn more about the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and its Miss La Cañada Flintridge scholarship program, call (818) 790-4289.