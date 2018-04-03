In the Spotlight: Stephen Gill receives award from aviation industry newsletter for his leadership, collaborative efforts

La Cañada Flintridge resident Stephen Gill, chairman and chief executive of the Gill Corp, was honored last month with the fourth annual Gilbert W. Speed award, presented by the Aviation Week Network.
The award was presented during the SpeedNews Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference in Beverly Hills. Gill was selected for the honor for his "outstanding leadership and collaboration across the global aerospace and defense supply chain," according to a news release issued by the Gill Corp. It is named in memory of the man who founded SpeedNews, someone Gill knew well.
"I am truly honored to receive this recognition in an industry that's been my life's work," Stephen Gill stated in the release. "Gil Speed and I shared a common passion for commercial aviation. Gil was a friend, trusted adviser and contributed greatly to the success of the Gill Corp. I am proud that SpeedNews and the Gil Speed family have selected me for this prestigious award and appreciate the opportunity to express my gratitude to my colleagues and family for their support throughout my 60-plus-year career."
Gill first began working in his family's business as a 14-year-old. He went on to attend and graduate from the University of Southern California. In 1991, he became chief executive of the firm, which in 2017 reported more than $260 million in sales and employs upward of 1,000 people around the globe.
"Stephen exemplifies the qualities we remember in Gil Speed in terms of innovation and a customer-first leadership style," stated Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network. "He also has inspired and mentored so many of today's best in science, engineering, manufacturing and operations."
