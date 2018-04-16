The Valley Line: Los Altos Guild of Hathaway-Sycamores draws a crowd to its ‘Vino Italiano!’ fundraiser

Also welcoming the wine tasters were Debbie Manners, president and chief executive of Hathaway-Sycamores, and Joe Ford, senior vice president. They introduced Jerry Salazar, who was the keynote speaker of the day. Salazar is a youth advocate in the residential program at Hathaway-Sycamores. Abandoned by his mother by the time he was 2, Salazar spent most of his young years in a series of foster care homes and went through Hathaway-Sycamores transitional care living center. When he stepped to the microphone to tell his story there was barely a dry eye.