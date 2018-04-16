The Valley Line: Los Altos Guild of Hathaway-Sycamores draws a crowd to its ‘Vino Italiano!’ fundraiser

It was a perfect day all the way around Sunday when Los Altos Auxiliary of Hathaway-Sycamores held its 10th annual Wine Tasting fundraising party.
Chairing the event, held in the patio of the La Cañada Thursday Club, were Lisa Dick, Michele Listo and Laura Campobosso. Also greeting the over 200 guests to this milestone fundraiser were Kelly Springer and Gayle Penrod, who are serving as co-presidents of the auxiliary this year.
The theme of this year's tasting was "Vino Italiano!" A garden in Italy couldn't have looked any more beautiful than the Thursday Club's garden, which was in full spring bloom.
Also welcoming the wine tasters were Debbie Manners, president and chief executive of Hathaway-Sycamores, and Joe Ford, senior vice president. They introduced Jerry Salazar, who was the keynote speaker of the day. Salazar is a youth advocate in the residential program at Hathaway-Sycamores. Abandoned by his mother by the time he was 2, Salazar spent most of his young years in a series of foster care homes and went through Hathaway-Sycamores transitional care living center. When he stepped to the microphone to tell his story there was barely a dry eye.
The wines sampled during the event included a 2016 Adami Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiors from the Veneto regio, a 2016 Villa Sparina Gavi de Gavi from Piedmonti, 2016 Marisa Cuomo Ravello Bianco Costa d'Amalfi, 2014 Agostino Pavia "Moliss" Barbera d'Asti, 2015 Altesino Rosso di Montalcino from Tuscany, a 2013 Felsina "Rancia" Chianti Classico Riserva, also from Tuscany and a 2013 Allegrini La Grola Verona from Veneto.
In addition to sipping the fabulous wines, guests enjoyed foods prepared by Porta Via Italian Catering in Pasadena. Their meatballs were especially tasty as were their pancetta-wrapped shrimp and antipasti served on skewers.
Committee members who stepped up to make this such a great afternoon included Maureen Railsback, Julie McCarty, Jennifer Herzer, Sandi Melin, Karen Sellergren, Darlene Larin, Hilary Gregg, Andi Sica, Linda Yaussi, Susan Peterman, Laurie Rodli, Joy Young, Mary Van Amringe, Kelly Williams and Pam MacDonald.
***
In other society news, the Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic will hold its 70th annual Scholarship Luncheon on Saturday, May 5 at Oakmont Country Club. The theme for the event is "Kentucky Derby — Run for the Roses," and guests are invited to wear hats as though they were in Louisville to attend the famed derby.
Founded in 1902, the National Panhellenic Conference is one of the oldest and largest women's membership organizations representing more than 4 million women at 655 college/university campuses and 4,500 alumnae chapters in the U.S. and Canada.
The Glendale Area Alumnae Panhellenic was established in 1947 and serves several area communities, including La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Montrose, Glendale, Burbank, Sunland and Tujunga.
The organization offers scholarship grants to qualified college bound high school senior women who attend area private and public high schools. It also awards scholarships to qualified college sorority women.
The luncheon is open to all interested community residents; sorority membership is not required. Reservations are required and seating is limited, so make your reservation by April 24. The cost is $60 per person and includes lunch, valet parking and admission to the silent auction and raffle. The event starts at 11 a.m. with check-in and social hour, and lunch will be served at noon. To make a reservation visit glendalepanhellenic.org. For more information email glenpanabenefit@gmail.com.
JANE NAPIER NEELY covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.