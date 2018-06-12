The Valley Line: Las Candelas members mark anniversary; A Noise Within, Pasadena Conservatory join forces for French-themed event

Oakmont’s main dining room was looking festive, with lavender tablecloths adorned with purple napkins that were held by delightful sterling silver napkins rings featuring children doing activities like playing ball, riding bicycles, playing with their dogs and other vignettes. The napkin rings are part of a collection of late 19th-century pieces owned by a Las Candelas member. Each one was so unique that it was fun to travel from table to table to see what these sterling silver children were doing.