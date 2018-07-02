Evening parties held by 2 local groups as summer gets underway

Becky and Chuck Gelhaar opened up their house for the recent La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses happy hour. It was a lovely summer evening and their mountaintop view over the city was spectacular.
Everyone who attended brought along an appetizer or a dessert, which always makes for an array of wonderful things to taste during these monthly mixers in support of the float association’s work.
Among some of the people sharing news of the day and learning about the progress of our 2019 Rose Parade float, “Tree Frog Night,” were Mike and Nancy Leininger, Art Johnson, Sue Beatty, Stewart Lee, Bob Wallace, Joe and Lynne Thompson, Clyde and Bobbie Hemphill, Jeff Hemphill, Daryal and Mary Gant, Ann Neilson, Chuck Terhune, Janis Peterson, Frank and Jenny Pass, Sharlyn French, Lee Johnson, Tony Riewe, Charlotte Layland, Evie and Dick Barley, Diane and John Landrum, Pete Palermo, Pam Gossoo, Frazer and Dee Draper, Terry Walker, Lillian and Roy Olofson, Peggy Hotaling, Mike O’Connor, Liz and Bob Craven, Anne Hills, Mike Thompson, Dave Moffet, Sarah Marshall, Dick Grippi, Rose Linda and Ricardo Gonzalas, Gloria and Terry Beyer, Cindy Crane, Sharon Combs and Pat Foltyn.
***
It was a delightful evening for Oakmont League members as they kicked off the summer, partying under the stars with the theme “Sail Away with Oakmont League.”
A special guest at the party was Jeraldine Saunders, the author of the 1974 book, “The Love Boats,” which inspired the popular TV series, “The Love Boat.”
Members Ellen Farewell and Shauna Lehmann planned the evening event held at the historic Hollywood Regency home of Val and Brad Nelson.
Delicious and artfully presented hors d’oeuvres were provided by ME Catering and served throughout the evening.
Members enjoyed dining around the pool and chatting in the Mid-century modern pool house reminiscent of the Rat Pack years.
During the evening, longtime member and past president Esther Bowen celebrated her birthday. Wishing her a happy birthday were Allison Weir, her daughter and current league president, along with her husband, Peter. Other family members attending the party and wishing her well were her son Ross Bowen and his wife, Charlotte.
More summer fun is planned before the league resumes its regular meeting schedule in September.
The Oakmont League is a philanthropic and friendship organization serving the foothill communities. Over the past 79 years, it has donated almost $2 million back into the community through scholarships and financial support of local charitable organizations.
Some of the other party-goers were Patsy Dewey, Marion and Paul Green, Barbara and Les McCullough, Judy Mendicina, Liz Reed, Chloe Ross, Donna and Frank Sauer, Pam and Keith Sorem, Bob and Jeri Clark, Bob Farewell, Cathy and Alan Steel, Mary Broerman, Rosalie and Ron Youra, Lydia and Brook Trout, Zeva Joulhaian, Mary Kay Prather and husband Tom Jacobsmeyer.