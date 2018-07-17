The Valley Line: Mahi mahi and more tempt palates of Hillsides’ H100 fundraising arm

The popular annual Hillsides’ gourmet dining event called “Farm to Table” marked its ninth anniversary on June 24 at the Pasadena home and garden of Chelisa and Jim Vagim. This year the event carried a Hawaiian theme.
The balmy evening at the Vagims’ property, which afforded guests stunning, panoramic views of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond, began with signature cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres. The gourmet chef was Claud Beltran, owner of the catering firm Claud and Co. Beltran has become a popular fixture at the event, having participated for the past several years.
The chef, a great friend to Hillsides, said he particularly enjoyed creating the special menu for the dinner. Grilled mahi mahi, a delicious and tender white fish from the islands, was the star. Also included on the menu was flat iron steak. The main dishes were accompanied with vegetable fried rice, a staple of the islands.
Sponsoring the fundraising dinner was Hillsides’ young professional group, known as H100.
“This is the tenth year that H100 has been in existence and the ninth year they have thrown a Farm to Table dinner,” said Hillsides’ chief executive officer Carrie Espinoza. “It has been incredible to see this group grow from a small five-member board to over 100 members that raises thousands of dollars for Hillsides.
“The H100 group has dedicated its efforts to the children in our residential program,” she continued. “They provide children with birthday packages, complete with cake, ice cream, gifts and personalize décor. They also provide children with their specific holiday wishes and personalized stockings, new bedding, Valentine’s Day goodies and Easter baskets. In addition, they raise funds so the children can go to the movies and amusement parks and enjoy other fun events. They are giving children who might not have ever experienced these things a normal childhood.”
In 2017-18, H100 supported Hillsides in many ways, including a $10,000 donation to the agency’s capital improvement project, 60-plus holiday gifts for the children, 20 birthday boxes for the children and $2,000 in pool toys and towels. They also funded several outings for the children, including trips to Magic Mountain and Disneyland.
Amy Cousineau, Hillsides’ division chief of campus-based services, was the guest speaker for the evening. She spoke poignantly about how volunteers and donors help children heal from traumatic childhoods in the foster care system.
Cousineau thanked H100 for their efforts, explaining that they have even more of an effect than members may think.
The annual Farm to Table dinner is also a chance to introduce the new 2018-19 H100 board. Ava Herrera will be returning as the president for a second year. The rest of the board includes David Hitchcock, treasurer; Katie Bolton and Melissa Corrente, membership co-chairs; Michele Van Buren, communications; Holly Breckheimer and Nicola Miller, social co-chairs; Alison Stewart and Jen Brian, Christmas Giving co-chairs and Uyen-Uyen Vo, liaison for birthdays, Valentines and Easter celebrations.
Board members Holly Breckheimer and Michele Van Buren are La Cañada Flintridge residents.