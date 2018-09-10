The Valley Line: Cabrini Literary Guild fetes moderator during Friendship Luncheon

Members of the Cabrini Literary Guild gathered for their Friendship Tea last Saturday at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in La Cañada.
Inspired by the tradition of a proper English tea, the church guild hall was transformed into an English garden of flowers and greenery. The tea tables were dressed in lavender cloths and centered with pots of English ivy.
An antique silver coffee percolator, filled with beautiful flowers, enhanced the buffet table filled with a selection of scones, delicate finger sandwiches and scrumptious desserts made by guild members. Rosa Hohman was chair of the event and Marie Urrutia was co-chair.
Guild president Brenda Lantieri presented Fr. Norm Supancheck, the guild’s moderator, with a special plaque in celebration of his 50th year in the priesthood.
The group, founded in 1943, has offered annual writing award scholarships to area Catholic high school students as part of its philanthropic mission.
It holds a luncheon for its members and guests on the second Thursday of each month. The highlight of the upcoming year will be the group’s annual fundraising luncheon, to be held on March 2.
For more information about the Cabrini Literary Guild or to inquire about membership, contact the press office at cabriniliteraryguild@gmail.com.
***
Several La Cañadans were in attendance last Saturday when the Pasadena Pops held its last concert of the summer season.
Under the baton of Michael Feinstein, the evening’s program, “Broadway Goes to the Movies,” featured the best of hit Broadway shows that were made into movies. Vocal soloists for the evening included Erich Bergen, Christine Ebersole and John Lloyd Young.