The Valley Line: Oktoberfest charms, ‘A Star is Born’ wows and LA Phil’s 100th birthday bash amazes

This has nothing to do with autumn, but last weekend I went to see the much-anticipated remake of the movie, “A Star is Born.” All I have to say is, wow! Who knew that Bradley Cooper had such a set of pipes — I never got beyond his dreamy blue eyes and white teeth before. This was Lady Gaga’s first film and her acting ability is superb. She moved me to tears. Also, this is Cooper’s directing debut, another stunner. My guess is we’ll be seeing this film and actors garnering “noms” during the upcoming film award season, and they will be well deserved.