The Valley Line: LCF Chamber members still feeling the love for ‘Top Gun’

Well, I’ve never seen so many aviator sunglasses or leather jackets assembled in one place before! But that was the scene Oct. 25 when the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce held its Night on the Red Carpet at the local UA/Regal Cinemas theater. The evening’s featured film was the vintage “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt.
Yes, the film was first shown in 1986, but last Thursday there was such excitement about seeing it again on the big screen in a movie theater. Tyler Wright, director of the YMCA of the Foothills and a member of the chamber’s board, carried the theme a little bit further by wearing a flight suit with the name of “Goose” on it. And, yep, he had his aviator glasses on.
I had a chance to have a chat with Wright before the evening took off into the wild blue yonder and he told me that he actually was in the film when it was shooting in San Diego. He was an actor, had some lines and was a SAG member.
He told me he was thrilled to have the opportunity as an actor but unfortunately the two scenes he appeared in ended up on the cutting room floor.
Greeting guests to the event along with Wright were Pat Anderson, chief executive of the Chamber and her two assistants, Nancy Rappard and Courtney La Marr-Stewart.
North Shore Burger owner Michael Davitt and his crew did a fabulous job serving up hamburgers, cheeseburgers and veggieburgers to the crowd. Davitt wears another important hat in town as a member of the LCF City Council.
David Silversparre, an accomplished pianist, provided the music and the entire crowd enthusiastically joined in the song, “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling.” Was anybody singing on on key? I don’t think so, but everyone sang with great gusto!
When guests moved into the two theaters screening the film the lights dimmed and the magic took over. I have seen this movie countless times but it really was a thrill to see it once again on the big screen. Thank you, Chamber folks.
More than 150 people came to have their breaths taken away again. Just some of those supporting the Chamber that evening were Mayor Terry Walker and her husband Woody, Elizabeth Ramirez, Carrie Grochow, Steven Hronek, Karl Johnson, Orlando Sanchez, Adam Liebelt, Harriet Hammons, Rob Fuelling, Charlie and Taleen Kamar, Bent Hansen, Sookie Mathews, Sheri and David Morton, Pat Liddell, Brenda and Len Pieroni (our mayor pro-tem), Marissa Castro-Salvati, Adam Ralphs, Barbara Marshall, Zac Jennings, Cecilia Pyzow, Jennifer Hronek, Lynne and Joe Thompson, Tina Daley, Trish McRae and Alice Perez, and Analily and Ed Park.
JANE NAPIER NEELY covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.