The Valley Line: Tournament toasts ‘Tree Frog Night,’ YMCA honors supporters

Daniels once again stepped to the microphone to give a short history of the founding of the YMCA that began in London, England in 1844 by George Williams. Our own YMCA of the Foothills honors its George Williams Society members every five years at this special dinner. It was said that the power of our own great YMCA lies in each member of this special group for giving significantly of their time, talent and treasure to strengthen the foundations of the community.