Crime report: Deputies arrest 27-year-old felon driving stolen car containing burglary tools, drugs and stolen property

July 24

Burglary, residence: 900 block of Green Lane. Deputies responded to an alarm call at around 9:13 p.m. and saw a back door leading to a kitchen had been shattered, with two pillows placed outside and inside the door. Numerous rooms had dressers with empty and opened drawers. During a walk-through, a property manager said the residence would soon be used as a treatment center for substance abuse victims, adding that nothing was likely taken as the new TVs and computers were all accounted for.

July 27

Burglary, residence: 4200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Responding to an audible alarm call at 9:34 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and found the large glass window of a side door had been shattered and left ajar. Inside, only two dresser drawers appeared to have been slightly opened. Nothing else seemed disturbed. The homeowner said he’d left his home on July 21 at 8 a.m. and had secured all doors and windows.

July 28

Grand theft: 900 block of Monarch Drive. A large blue steel trash container, measuring 8 feet wide and 22 feet long, that had been delivered to the property the day before at 2:30 p.m. was missing when construction employees returned to the property at around 7 a.m. that day. Surveillance footage showed a white heavy-duty truck approach the property at around 4:40 a.m. The truck had no bed and appeared to be designed specifically for Dumpster transportation.

Petty theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman told deputies she was shopping a a grocery store at around 3 p.m. when someone stole her wallet, containing her license, credit cards and an unspecified amount of cash, from inside her purse. When she went to pay for the groceries at around 3:45 p.m. she noticed the theft. An off-site loss prevention company said they’d review surveillance footage.

July 29

Petty theft: 4400 block of Rockland Place. A man left for work at around 2:30 p.m. the day before, leaving his truck parked outside with the window opened. When he returned that day at around 8 a.m., he saw the passenger door was ajar and his pink slip and vehicle registration had been taken from the glove compartment. Some paperwork was left outside the truck, while more was found in bushes outside a neighboring house. A license plate for another vehicle was also recovered from the bushes.

July 31

Taking vehicle without owner’s consent; reasonable cause burglary; possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle; felon in possession of tear gas; driving on a suspended license; possession of burglary tools: Angeles Crest Highway at Salisbury Court. Deputies were driving southbound on Angeles Crest at around 5 p.m., when a white 1994 Honda Civic driving in front of them suspiciously pulled off to the side of the road. A check of the vehicle’s plate returned information that it had been reported stolen by the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony traffic stop was conducted and the driver detained. Inside the vehicle, deputies recovered a metal container with a white substance resembling methamphetamine, two Social Security cards and credit cards belonging to other people, an iPod, cellphone, pepper spray, jewelry box and several watches. A digital camera, a bag containing collectible pins, two bags of collectible coins and a used hypodermic needle were also recovered. A backpack filled with burglary tools — a mini sledgehammer, a crescent wrench multi-tool, wrenches, scissors and knives — was also found inside the vehicle. A locking briefcase containing a wallet, memory stick, binoculars, nunchucks, two decorative pens and a red leather organizer was retrieved from the front passenger side floor. The owner of the vehicle said in a phone call he’d left his vehicle at a Shell Station in Sunland so it could be serviced. He’d returned that day to pick it up and was informed it had been stolen. He confirmed none of the items found inside the car belonged to him. The vehicle was released to him in as-is condition. The suspect, identified in the report as 27-year-old Palmdale resident Cody Wilson, who was driving on a suspended license and was a registered felon, was arrested and booked at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Identity theft: 700 block of Starlight Heights Drive. A woman said she’d recently learned someone had submitted her and her husband’s personal information to the IRS in a request for information. She said her husband’s company had experienced a data breach, where someone had gained access to employee information. A July 18 IRS letter notified the woman of the information request.

Grand theft: 1400 block of Verdugo Boulevard. A woman reported sometime between May 26 and that day, someone stole her silver and gold Rolex watch. She said she believes it may have been taken by a friend or neighbor who’d helped her pack in a move from La Cañada to North Hollywood.

