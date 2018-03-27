La Cañada History: Fire destroys home on Rockland Place, woman injured in her jump from second floor to escape flames

Ten Years Ago
The newly formed girls lacrosse team at La Cañada High School, coached by Alison Dodson, was off to a great 6-0 start in March 2008. Dodson had taught some of them at the seventh- and eighth-grade level, but a number of the team's members had never played lacrosse before the 2008 season.
Twenty Years Ago
Lorene Gonia was named superintendent of schools in La Cañada. She came highly recommended from the Los Alamitos School District in Orange County.
Thirty Years Ago
With the announcement that Ralphs and Vons, then both operating stores in La Cañada Flintridge, would soon initiate 24-hour daily operations at their respective markets, the city staff reported to the La Cañada Flintridge City Council that there was no ordinance in place to hamper those plans.
Forty Years Ago
Approval was given to Muller Chevrolet to move from its Montrose location to a 4-acre parcel in the area underneath where the Foothill (210) and Glendale (2) freeways meet, in the then-new city of La Cañada Flintridge where the United Artists movie theater complex is today.
Fifty Years Ago
A woman living in a home at 4637 Rockland Place was forced to jump to safety from a second-story window when the structure broke out in flames, eventually gutting it. She sustained some unspecified injuries after her fall to the ground. Financial losses from the fire were pegged at $19,000.
Sixty Years Ago
Two burglaries and an attempted break-in at La Cañada's upscale Chef's Inn restaurant (where Dish operates today) were solved with the arrest of a 26-year-old Pasadena man who was a former assistant manager of the business.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.