La Cañada History: Four Disney animators, all longtime La Cañada residents, capture Pioneer in Film awards

Ten Years Ago
La Cañada High's culinary class won the People's Choice award at Glendale Community College's second annual Chili Cook-off in the spring of 2008. "It is made with love," LCHS culinary arts student Andrew Su said, in explaining to a reporter its success with the contest's judges.
Twenty Years Ago
About $6,000 in cash was reported missing from the coffers of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, shocking and disappointing chamber officials who told investigators at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station the money had apparently been taken over a period of eight months. It was later revealed an office assistant had stolen the funds by underreporting cash collected at mixers.
Thirty Years Ago
Following a yearlong search, the La Cañada school board announced the hiring of Judith Glickman as the new district superintendent. The 43-year-old was selected from a field of 140 applicants seeking to replace outgoing superintendent Donald Ziehl.
Forty Years Ago
Four longtime La Cañada Flintridge residents were among 10 Disney Studio veteran animators to be cited for a Pioneer in Film award at the Delta Kappa Alpha awards banquet at the University of Southern California. The four locals honored were Ken Anderson, Oliver "Ollie" Johnston, Eric Larson and Frank Thomas.
Fifty Years Ago
Assertions that about 30% of La Cañada teens had tried drugs at least once and that a narcotics problem was prevalent here were made at a narcotics symposium organized by St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. Speaker James Farley was quoted as saying, "It's time we tuned in [to our children] if we want to prevent our youngsters from 'turning on' and 'dropping out.'"
Sixty Years Ago
Nominations were being accepted for a committee that would study whether or not the La Cañada Elementary School District should merge with Glendale or Pasadena public school systems, or if La Cañada should build its own high school.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.