La Cañada History: Viper collides with big rig, shuts down 210 Freeway for 8 hours

A La Cañada man who had just driven onto the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway at Berkshire Avenue lost control of his Dodge Viper and struck the center of a passing big rig truck twice. The truck subsequently jackknifed and slid across all lanes of traffic, leading to the shutdown of the westbound side for a full eight hours. The Viper's driver and his sole passenger, his 11 year old son, got out of their car after the final impact just in time to escape flames when it caught fire. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.