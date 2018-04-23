La Cañada History: Spirit of the ‘Roaring Twenties’ evoked in benefit for St. Bede parish

La Cañada High School golf coach Richard Tetu celebrated his 100th win as coach in just his sixth year on the job, bringing his record to 100-17. "I don't know why all of us sports people get a kick out of these nice round numbers like 100 coaching victories or 500 home runs," he wrote in a message about the achievement. "We coaches like to say that it's more for the fun and the sportsmanship and the building of character; but heck, if it isn't also for the thrill of competition and winning, then why play?"