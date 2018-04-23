La Cañada History: Spirit of the ‘Roaring Twenties’ evoked in benefit for St. Bede parish

Ten Years ago
La Cañada High School golf coach Richard Tetu celebrated his 100th win as coach in just his sixth year on the job, bringing his record to 100-17. "I don't know why all of us sports people get a kick out of these nice round numbers like 100 coaching victories or 500 home runs," he wrote in a message about the achievement. "We coaches like to say that it's more for the fun and the sportsmanship and the building of character; but heck, if it isn't also for the thrill of competition and winning, then why play?"
Twenty Years Ago
Then-manager of the La Cañada Vons market Louie Juarez presented a La Cañada Flintridge resident with a gift certificate to Paradise Ford in Montrose, where she could claim the new Ford Explorer she'd won in a Vons contest. The presentation was made during a local chamber of commerce mixer.
Thirty Years Ago
To celebrate the first 10 years of its existence, the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. held an "Anniversary Spring Fling" at Descanso Gardens that was hosted by the Descanso Gardens Guild. Special guests were individuals who had been active in the association since 1978.
Forty Years Ago
Builder Art Shapiro reported that 11 homes had been sold in a pre-opening response to his Flintridge Highlands, a new 113-home development located at Figueroa Street and San Augustine Drive in the San Rafael Hills. The two-, three- and four-bedroom homes ranged in price from $36,500 to $44,500.
Fifty Years Ago
Following a yearlong wait, Matt and Pat Lynn of La Cañada were given the go-ahead to start construction of their Flynnridge Shopping Center and Security National Bank development fronting the north side of Foothill Boulevard between Indianola Way and Gould Avenue.
Sixty Years Ago
Mrs. Walter Reilly, who lived on Indianola Way, was the chairperson of the St. Bede Parish Council fundraising dinner-dance to be held May 3, 1958, at Altadena Town and Country Club. The theme chosen for the evening was the "Roaring Twenties."
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.