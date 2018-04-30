La Cañada History: Final touches put on sign welcoming motorists to the then-new city of La Cañada Flintridge

Ten Years Ago
Nearly 30,000 visitors took the Jet Propulsion Laboratory up on its offer to attend an open house at the facility held over the weekend of May 3-4, 2008. Because of the popularity of the annual open house and the traffic jams it brought to the La Cañada Flintridge area, in recent years JPL has taken to making it a timed ticketed event instead.
Twenty Years Ago
Kate Bosworth, then 15, granddaughter of Ted and Mary Potter of La Cañada Flintridge, was said to be looking forward to the May 15, 1998, opening of Robert Redford's film "The Horse Whisperer," in which she made her film debut in the role of Judith.
Thirty Years Ago
It was announced that — in conjunction with the 1988 Fiesta Days celebration in town — 24 fire hydrants along Foothill Boulevard would be festively decorated by local high school students.
Forty Years Ago
After a period of jousting with Caltrans, conditional permission was granted to the then-new city of La Cañada Flintridge to erect a 7-foot-by-16-foot redwood sign on St. Francis High School property near the offramp of the Foothill (210) Freeway.
Fifty Years Ago
More than 1,200 people turned out to tour Los Angeles County Fire Station 82 on Foothill Boulevard at Georgian Road for Fire Service Day Open House in May 1968.
Sixty Years Ago
Eight teenage boys from La Cañada, Flintridge and Pasadena were charged with a long string of home burglaries. The boys, ranging in age from 14 to 16, were arrested after an intense investigation, according to a detective assigned to the case. Once arrested, the teens showed officers the 23 homes they had burglarized and caches in the Flintridge hills of their loot, which included liquor, LP records, firearms, jewelry and silver flatware.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.