La Cañada History: Startled by blast from another motorist’s car horn, woman drives into La Cañada toy store

The tragic death of a newly graduated University of California, Berkeley student sent shock waves through the university community as the news spread of the accident. The tremors were also felt in La Cañada Flintridge, where the 22-year-old had grown up. Alan Kaname Hamai, an honor student and 2004 graduate of La Cañada High, died early on a Saturday morning after falling off the roof of his Berkeley apartment building. He had collected his degree in anthropology the morning before and his parents were on their way home to Redondo Beach following that ceremony when they heard the news. "He was one of the most polite and genuine students I have ever encountered. Very quiet and always with a smile on his face," recalled Hamai's former art instructor at La Cañada High, Mike Kauffman.