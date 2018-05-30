La Cañada History: Local Camp Fire Girls gather for their 1958 Grand Council Fire in Oak Grove Park

Parents of La Cañada Unified School District students living in the Angeles National Forest urged the school board to reconsider its decision to move their children from Paradise Canyon Elementary School to the newly reopened Palm Crest Elementary begining in the fall of 1988, citing 30 extra minutes they would have to spend on the school bus each day. Eighteen elementary-age and nine high-school students lived in the forest that year and commuted into town for classes.