La Cañada History: Sun owner pays annual summer tribute to blossoming yuccas by featuring them on cover

The air raid siren atop the San Rafael Hills near La Cañada’s Sugar Loaf Drive surprised area residents by sounding off a 60-second alarm shortly after 11 a.m. on June 9, 1958. The accidental siren blast was blamed by the Los Angeles County Mechanical Department on a malfunction due to a ham radio operator broadcasting on the wrong frequency. Normally the siren was set off by remote control from Los Angeles via radio impulse at 10 a.m. on the last Friday of every month during the Cold War era as a test of the countywide civil defense warning system.