La Cañada History: Local woman sews up trip to New York City in 1958 Singer contest

Ten Years Ago
The La Cañada Flintridge City Council in June 2008 voted unanimously to renew the city’s designation as a “Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone,” requiring the most stringent and up-to-date building and safety codes.
Twenty Years Ago
There were indications in June 1998 that enrollment in La Cañada’s public school system that autumn would be so tight at some grade levels that students might have to attend elementary school campuses outside their neighborhood boundaries. In related news, private investigations were underway to confirm enrolled students actually lived in the district, as their parents or guardians claimed.
Thirty Years Ago
Plans to strengthen the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s security shield to protect its computer network were going forward in the wake of a seven-hour penetration by a hacker that had been discovered a month after the incident took place.
Forty Years Ago
The Rev. John R. Spitler was assigned to the pulpit of La Cañada United Methodist Church and conducted his first service as the new pastor. His sermon that day was titled “In the Beginning.”
Fifty Years Ago
The Assistance League of Flintridge announced it had experienced a falling out with the La Cañada Youth Council (no relation to today’s La Cañada Flintridge Youth Council), which then operated the Youth House on Chevy Chase Drive. Due to the controversy, the Assistance League of Flintridge president said the Youth House (today operating as the Community Center) would no longer be the major philanthropic project of its all-volunteer organization. During the previous 13 years, the group had donated approximately $110,000 to the facility, according to a published report.
Sixty Years Ago
Mrs. Norbert V. Moore of Journey’s End Drive was named one of 35 national finalists in the Singer Manufacturing Co.’s third annual $125,000 sewing contest. To enter the contest, Moore was required to enroll in the Home Dressmaking Course at a Singer Sewing Center, then make her contest entry dress while she learned to sew, according to advertisements touting the competition. After winning the regional competition, the local woman was given free a trip to New York City, where she was required to create a dress for a model during a “Sew-Off” event. When all was said and done, Moore was awarded $250 as an honorable mention winner.