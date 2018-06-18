La Cañada History: Local woman sews up trip to New York City in 1958 Singer contest

Mrs. Norbert V. Moore of Journey’s End Drive was named one of 35 national finalists in the Singer Manufacturing Co.’s third annual $125,000 sewing contest. To enter the contest, Moore was required to enroll in the Home Dressmaking Course at a Singer Sewing Center, then make her contest entry dress while she learned to sew, according to advertisements touting the competition. After winning the regional competition, the local woman was given free a trip to New York City, where she was required to create a dress for a model during a “Sew-Off” event. When all was said and done, Moore was awarded $250 as an honorable mention winner.