La Cañada History: 2 Oxy alumni from La Cañada share a moment during 1998 commencement exercises

For the first time in its 46-year history, Flintridge Preparatory School would become coeducational in the fall of 1979, reported L. Boyd Higgins, then chairman of the school’s board of trustees. It was further announced that grades four through six would be phased out and that 30 girls would be admitted that first year, 10 each in grades nine, 10 and 11. At the time the decision was made, Prep had 290 males students in grades four through 12.