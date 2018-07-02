La Cañada History: Family Swim Nights popular at Indian Springs 60 years ago this month

Ten Years Ago
A small crowd huddled around the gazebo at La Cañada’s Memorial Park on the afternoon of July 4, 2008, to celebrate with a picnic and speeches the 50th anniversary of the John Birch Society, organized by an area chapter of the ultraconservative group.
Twenty Years Ago
La Cañada fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students were preparing for a production of “Babes in Toyland,” brought to the community by the Assistance League of Flintridge Fine Arts Academy. The director was Koni McCurdy.
Thirty Years Ago
At about 2 p.m. on July 8, 1988, two canisters of chlorine and muriatic acid fell from a truck traveling along Angeles Crest Highway through La Cañada. Hazardous fumes leaked into the air, necessitating a call for emergency crews to do the clean-up.
Forty Years Ago
One reserve sheriff’s deputy was assaulted by the host and three patrol cars were damaged by the crowd during a major disturbance in the 3600 block of Hampstead Road, where officers broke up a large party of adults and juveniles. Two arrests were made.
Fifty Years Ago
Law enforcement officials reported that cash, equipment and parts were missing from the TV Lab store in the 900 block of Foothill Boulevard after a burglar cut a hole in the building’s roof and used a ladder to descend into the shop.
Sixty Years Ago
Family Swim Night at Indian Springs were a hit with Crescenta-Cañada Valley residents in the summer of 1958, according to the manager of the swimming pool and recreation area then located at 2043 W. Verdugo Blvd., where today there is a shopping center occupied by Vons, CVS Pharmacy and other retailers. Indian Springs had a teaching staff to give swimming and diving instructions.