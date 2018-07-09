La Cañada History: Peacock’s attack on car infuriates local homeowners

A 77-year-old La Cañada woman, Eloise Purdy, was kidnapped from outside a Montrose bank after agreeing to give two young men a ride to a local hospital. She was later beaten with tree branches and partially stabbed, then left for dead in a desert orchard in Indio. The victim managed to make her way to a nearby highway where she was found by a passing motorist. By the time the community learned of her ordeal she was in a hospital recovering from her wounds. A few weeks later, charges were filed against two Arizona men suspected in the case, Paul E. Terry, 19, and Randall J. Countryman, 18, who had also stolen Purdy’s car, a 1998 Cadillac.