La Cañada History: Peacock’s attack on car infuriates local homeowners

Ten Years Ago
La Cañada residents fed up with damages inflicted on their properties by peafowl — including one “attack” by a peacock that resulted in scratches on the front and both sides of a car parked on El Vago Street — pressed the city to take action. But the best the city’s public safety coordinator could offer was that an insurance claim could be made. It was thought the peacock might have been preening in the shiny reflection of the vehicle. “The city doesn’t control wild animals,” said the City Hall official. “Hopefully people have insurance that covers this kind of situation.”
Twenty Years Ago
After months of requesting and finally receiving an encroachment permit from Caltrans, the nonprofit La Cañada Valley Beautiful undertook a landscaping project on the northeast corner of Angeles Crest Highway and the Foothill (210) Freeway entrance.
Thirty Years Ago
A 77-year-old La Cañada woman, Eloise Purdy, was kidnapped from outside a Montrose bank after agreeing to give two young men a ride to a local hospital. She was later beaten with tree branches and partially stabbed, then left for dead in a desert orchard in Indio. The victim managed to make her way to a nearby highway where she was found by a passing motorist. By the time the community learned of her ordeal she was in a hospital recovering from her wounds. A few weeks later, charges were filed against two Arizona men suspected in the case, Paul E. Terry, 19, and Randall J. Countryman, 18, who had also stolen Purdy’s car, a 1998 Cadillac.
Forty Years Ago
The La Cañada committee of Keep America Beautiful reported the theft of their U.S. and California flags from Glenola Park on Angeles Crest Highway. It was the latest in a series of mischievous acts at the small park and was believed to be the work of juveniles.
Fifty Years Ago
In an outing organized by the La Cañada Youth House (today the Community Center), 93 girls and boys joined Youth House director Gilbert “Smitty” Smith and other chaperons on a full day of fun at Disneyland. The happy group of local kids filled two rented buses.
Sixty Years Ago
It was announced that California Gov. Goodwin J. Knight would be the honored guest at an old-fashioned box supper political rally organized by the La Cañada Flintridge Young Republicans. The event was to be held July 28, 1958, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Binford in the 5000 block of Alta Canyada Road.