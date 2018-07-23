La Cañada History: Teens in 1968 build boat, announce plans to paddle it to Catalina

Three Persian rugs with a combined value of $24,000 were stolen from the living room of a Flintridge area home during a daytime burglary that took place when the homeowner was out for a four-hour period. Also stolen from the home were a video cassette recorder and some jewelry. A television was left behind on a sofa, with sheriff’s deputies speculating the thieves believed they were running out of time and needed to get out of the house before they were caught.