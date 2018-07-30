La Cañada History: 1968 fire at Foothill Boulevard shopping center causes $203K in damages and shutters some businesses

Three stores in the La Cañada Flintridge shopping center then located on Foothill Boulevard at Vineta Avenue (where McDonald’s is today) were closed for business after a $203,000 blaze broke out. Affected businesses were Kraus Liquor Store, Jundt’s Pharmacy and the Coronet five and dime store. The complex was razed shortly thereafter to make way for the Foothill (210) Freeway and owners of two of the stores, Kraus and Jundt’s, were planning to move into the new Plaza de La Cañada on Foothill at Oakwood Avenue in September of that year. It was believed an electrical short in a fluorescent light caused the fire.