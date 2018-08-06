La Cañada History: Elementary school building torn down to make way for 210 Freeway

By a unanimous vote of the board of directors of the La Cañada Flintridge Community Center (originally known as the Youth House), the facility’s name was changed to the Roger Barkley Community Center in honor of the late Barkley, a noted radio personality and local philanthropist who died Dec. 21, 1997. In 2007, the center’s board again changed the name, to the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge.