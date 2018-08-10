La Cañada History: Ribbon-cutting held for Memorial Park playground rehab delayed due to punishing El Niño storms

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 21, 2008 at Sport Chalet’s new flagship store in the La Cañada Town Center, with the grand opening following the next day. “This is the culmination of 33 years of work by our company’s founder, Norbert Olberz and his family and we are all proud and excited this day has arrived,” said Craig Levra, then chairman and chief executive of the sporting goods retailer. (In April 2016, the regional chain, which had been purchased in 2014 by Vestis Retail Group, announced the closure of all its stores and stopped online sales. This fall, Target will open a “small-format” store in the former La Cañada Sport Chalet.)