La Cañada History: Bulldozer takes out former Flower Pavilion to make way for bookstore

Terry Cole, 28, then a resident of La Cañada’s Carmel Road, was named Mrs. California and a runner-up in the Mrs. America contest. The mother of two said that when her children were a little older she’d like to “go back to school and become a minister.” Later known as Terry Cole-Whittaker (following a divorce and remarriage) she followed through on that goal. She was ordained in the Church of Religious Science and became a television and radio personality. Also a best-selling author, today she heads the foundation Adventures in Enlightenment.