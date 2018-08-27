La Cañada History: Comedian Pat Paulsen launches first presidential campaign, gains local seventh-grade supporter

Despite a nationwide fervor for the hit film “Titanic,” fewer than two dozen copies of the movie’s video sold at a midnight promotion held in conjunction with its release at the Blockbuster video store then located in the Trader Joe’s shopping center in La Cañada. Happy with his experience that night, though, was 11-year-old Jerry Walsh, who told a reporter it felt “good” to be the first in line to make the late-night $27.05 purchase while his mom waited nearby in her car.