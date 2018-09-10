La Cañada History: Local votes tallied up sweetly in the ’08 presidential race — cookie by cookie

The second National Election Cookie Poll featuring cookies resembling an elephant (Republican) and a donkey (Democrat) was in progress across the country. Local voters could put their political persuasion above calories by participating in the poll at a La Cañada business, Cakery Bakery. As of mid-September that year, La Cañada cookie buyers had put presidential candidate Sen. John McCain slightly ahead of his opponent, Sen. Barack Obama, with their votes-by-cookie. But by the end of October, La Cañada Democrats had purchased 1,076 of the treats, to their area GOP counterparts’ 975. Nationally at that point in the election cycle, Democrats had gobbled up 31,904 cookies to Republicans’ 22,911.