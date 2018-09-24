La Cañada History: Ladies arrive in style befitting their eras as leaders of the Thursday Club

Parties who were perhaps fed up with difficulties La Cañada Properties was experiencing in developing the Sport Chalet shopping center posted for several hours a bogus sign that proclaimed the land at the intersection of Foothill and Angeles Crest Highway had been sold to Kmart. The pranksters placed an anonymous call to the Valley Sun the night before the sign was posted, advising the editor to send a reporter to cover important news breaking the next morning. No one took credit for the stunt.